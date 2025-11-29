MASTER PARADE LIST

Molino Molino Christmas Parade — Saturday, December. 6, 11 a.m.

The Molino Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 6, from 4325 Crabtree Church Road, view from on Crabtree Church Road from Molino to Don Sutton Ballpark. Registration and lineup at 10, begins at 11 a.m Vehicles $50, UTVs $30, horses $20. No dirt bikes or ATVs allowed. Family festivities, activities, food trucks pictured with Santa, all at noon, after the parade, at Don Sutton Ballpark. All proceeds go to needy families in North Escambia. To register, click here. For more information, call Kimberly King at (850) 479-8337 ext. 136. Coordinated by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino.

Jay Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.

The Jay Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 6 at 10 a.m with the Joy in Jay Festival to Follow

Beulah Christmas Parade — Saturday, December 6, 1 p.m.

The annual Beulah Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 6 at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at Windy Hill Baptist Church on Rebel Road. It will then travel south on Rebel Road, to West Nine Mile Road, to Beulah Road, to Helms Road, to Mobile Highway, continuing through Vintage Creek, Tower Ridge, and Frank Reeder, and then return to Windy Hill Baptist on Rebel Road. For a map provided by organizers, click here. To enter the parade, click here to download the application. Return the completed form to the address or email provided at the top.

Century Christmas Parade & Movie Night — Friday, December 12, 4:30 p.m.

The Century Christmas Parade will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 12. A Sheriff’s Movie Night with free hamburgers and hot dogs will follow at 5:30 p.m. at Anthony Pleasant Park.

Poarch Creek Christmas Parade, Friday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The Poarch Creek Indians Cowboy Christmas Parade will be Friday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Flomaton Christmas Parade — Saturday, December 13, 10 a.m.

The Flomaton Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 13 at 10 a.m. Lineup id at 9 a.m. Parade entry forms are available at Flomaton Town Hall.

Atmore Christmas Parade — Saturday, December 13, 5:30 p.m.

The Atmore twilight Christmas parade “A Cowboy Christmas” will be Saturday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m. from downtown Atmore to Lindberg Avenue.

Pensacola Christmas Parade — Saturday, December 13, 5:30 p.m.

The Pensacola Christmas Parade for 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, at 5:30 PM in downtown Pensacola. The event is a 1.2-mile parade with nearly 100 entries, including bands, floats, and the Blue Angels.

Cottage Hill Christmas Parade — Sunday, December 14, 2 p.m.

The Cottage Hill Christmas Parade will be Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m.. The lineup will be at 1 p.m. at Wishbone Road at Williams Ditch Road. There is a $10 entry fee to benefit a local family in need. Message Kristi for more information.