Man Charged With Killing Two Children, After Sexually Assaulting One, Setting Trailer On Fire

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says two children were killed before a mobile home was set on fire early Friday morning.

Deputies have charged 27-year-old John Henry Walston Jr. with two counts of premeditated murder, one count of sexual assault on a victim under 12, one count of arson, and animal abuse.

“Our investigators have confirmed that the tragic fire on November 7th, in which a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old were found deceased was intentionally set after the children were killed,” ECSO said. “Evidence shows that John Henry Walston, Jr. assaulted one of the children before killing them both. He then set the fire before saving himself.”

The fully involved mobile home fire was reported at 12:48 a.m. at Grand Oak Mobile Home Park on Flaxman Street, in the block behind the Escambia High School campus. Two children and a dog were found deceased inside the home. Walston, along with another child and adult, were transported to area hospital for treatment. The home was a total loss.

The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t know what I can say about this terrible event, other than hug your children,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Saturday, his voice breaking with emotion.