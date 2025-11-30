Ice Flyers Beat The B’ham Bulls (With Gallery)

The Pensacola Ice Flyers beat the Birmingham Bulls 4-2 Saturday night at the Hanger.

The Birmingham Bulls scored early in the first period with the lone goal of the opening frame, but the Ice Flyers didn’t falter.

Coming out strong in the second period, the Ice Flyers found the back of the net twice. Lukas Jirousek scored first, followed by Blake Wells scoring the second to make it 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

Shane Bull got an early goal in the third period, and Tyrone Bronte followed up shortly after to extend the lead to 4-1. The Bulls scored their second goal halfway through the third but couldn’t mount a comeback.