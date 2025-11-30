Ice Flyers Beat The B’ham Bulls (With Gallery)

November 30, 2025

The Pensacola Ice Flyers beat the Birmingham Bulls 4-2 Saturday night at the Hanger.

The Birmingham Bulls scored early in the first period with the lone goal of the opening frame, but the Ice Flyers didn’t falter.

Coming out strong in the second period, the Ice Flyers found the back of the net twice. Lukas Jirousek scored first, followed by Blake Wells scoring the second to make it 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

Shane Bull got an early goal in the third period, and Tyrone Bronte followed up shortly after to extend the lead to 4-1. The Bulls scored their second goal halfway through the third but couldn’t mount a comeback.

  1. Rodney on November 30th, 2025 2:16 am

    Tied for 2nd in standings and points. Could this be the year for the 5th championship? It may be too early to make that prediction but it is a possibility.





