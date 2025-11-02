Ice Flyers Beat Macon 2-1 (With Gallery)

Saturday night at the Hanger, the Ice Flyers battled the Macon Mayhem in front of 5,414 fans in a thrilling contest that went the distance. The first period remained scoreless as both goaltenders stood tall.

Macon’s Conor Witherspoon broke the deadlock in the second period, but Dawson Sciarrino answered back with his first professional goal to tie the game at 1-1. The score remained tied through the third period, sending the game to overtime.

The overtime period saw no scoring, pushing the game to a shootout. Justin Thompson scored for Macon on their second attempt, then Tyler Burnie evened things up on the Ice Flyers’ fourth chance. In the final round, Lukas Jirousek sealed the deal with the game-winning goal, giving the Ice Flyers a dramatic shootout victory on Day of the Dead Night.

The Ice Flyers will travel to Knoxville next weekend for a pair of games on the 7th and 8th then return home to the Hangar for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night on November 14 and Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter on November 15.

Scoring Summary

First Period

No scoring

Shots on goal: MAC 8, PEN 7

Second Period

MAC 1, PEN 0

8:10 Conor Witherspoon (3) – Unassisted

MAC 1, PEN 1

16:00 Dawson Sciarrino(1) – Gaudette, Mastrangeli

Shots on Goal: MAC 7, PEN 16

Third Period

No Scoring.

Shots on Goal: MAC 13, PEN 11

Overtime

No Scoring.

Shots on goal: MAC 5, PEN 3

Shootout

MAC 1, PEN 0

Justin Thompson (MAC) – 2nd Round

Tyler Burnie (PEN) – 4th Round

Lukas Jirousek (PEN) – 5th Round

Total shots on goal: MAC 33, PEN 38