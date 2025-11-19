Highs Near 80, Slight Rain Chance By Friday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly between 3am and 4am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
