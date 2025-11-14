High School Playoff Scores, Friday Night Schedule
November 14, 2025
The Tate Aggies and Central Jaguars advanced in the Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) with wins Thursday night, while Pensacola High fell in the single elimination tournament. In Alabama, the Escambia Academy Cougars advance with a Thursday night AISA semifinal win.
Here are scores, and the Friday night playoff schedule:
FLORIDA
Region 1-6A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Evans (8-2) at No. 3 Pace (9-1), Friday 7 p.m. CST
Region 1-5A Quarterfinals
No. 5 Milton (7-3) at No. 4 Beachside (7-3), Friday 6 p.m. CST
Region 1-4A Quarterfinals
No. 5 Pine Forest (3-6) at No. 4 Ed White (8-2), Friday 5:30 p.m. CST
No. 7 Booker T. Washington (5-4) at No. 2 Choctawhatchee (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. CST
Region 1-3A Quarterfinals
No. 5 West Florida (6-4) at No. 4 Yulee (8-2). Friday 6:30 p.m. CST
Region 1-2A Quarterfinals
No. 7 Bozeman (6-4) at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. CST
Rural Regional Semifinals
No. 16 Jay (6-4) at No. 1 Blountstown (9-0), Friday 7 p.m. CST, Friday 7 p.m. CST
4A-7A FIT Regional Semifinals
Tate 35, First Coast 14 [Story, photos...]
1A-3A FIT Regional Semifinals
Dunnellon 35, Pensacola High 6
Rural FIT Regional Semifinals
Central 28, Wewahitchka 20
ALABAMA
AISA Semifinals
Escambia Academy 27, Cornerstone Christian 14
AHSAA 4A Second Round
American Christian Academy (7-4) at W.S. Neal (8-3), Friday 7 p.m. CST
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat First Coast 35-14 on Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments