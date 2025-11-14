High School Playoff Scores, Friday Night Schedule

November 14, 2025

The Tate Aggies and Central Jaguars advanced in the Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) with wins Thursday night, while Pensacola High fell in the single elimination tournament. In Alabama, the Escambia Academy Cougars advance with a Thursday night AISA semifinal win.

Here are scores, and the Friday night playoff schedule:

FLORIDA

Region 1-6A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Evans (8-2) at No. 3 Pace (9-1), Friday 7 p.m. CST

Region 1-5A Quarterfinals
No. 5 Milton (7-3) at No. 4 Beachside (7-3), Friday 6 p.m. CST

Region 1-4A Quarterfinals
No. 5 Pine Forest (3-6) at No. 4 Ed White (8-2), Friday 5:30 p.m. CST
No. 7 Booker T. Washington (5-4) at No. 2 Choctawhatchee (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. CST

Region 1-3A Quarterfinals
No. 5 West Florida (6-4) at No. 4 Yulee (8-2). Friday 6:30 p.m. CST

Region 1-2A Quarterfinals
No. 7 Bozeman (6-4) at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. CST

Rural Regional Semifinals
No. 16 Jay (6-4) at No. 1 Blountstown (9-0), Friday 7 p.m. CST, Friday 7 p.m. CST

4A-7A FIT Regional Semifinals
Tate 35, First Coast 14 [Story, photos...]

1A-3A FIT Regional Semifinals
Dunnellon 35, Pensacola High 6

Rural FIT Regional Semifinals
Central 28, Wewahitchka  20

ALABAMA

AISA Semifinals
Escambia Academy 27,  Cornerstone Christian 14

AHSAA 4A Second Round
American Christian Academy (7-4) at W.S. Neal (8-3), Friday 7 p.m. CST

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat First Coast 35-14 on Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

