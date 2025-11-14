High School Playoff Scores, Friday Night Schedule

The Tate Aggies and Central Jaguars advanced in the Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) with wins Thursday night, while Pensacola High fell in the single elimination tournament. In Alabama, the Escambia Academy Cougars advance with a Thursday night AISA semifinal win.

Here are scores, and the Friday night playoff schedule:

FLORIDA

Region 1-6A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Evans (8-2) at No. 3 Pace (9-1), Friday 7 p.m. CST

Region 1-5A Quarterfinals

No. 5 Milton (7-3) at No. 4 Beachside (7-3), Friday 6 p.m. CST

Region 1-4A Quarterfinals

No. 5 Pine Forest (3-6) at No. 4 Ed White (8-2), Friday 5:30 p.m. CST

No. 7 Booker T. Washington (5-4) at No. 2 Choctawhatchee (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. CST

Region 1-3A Quarterfinals

No. 5 West Florida (6-4) at No. 4 Yulee (8-2). Friday 6:30 p.m. CST

Region 1-2A Quarterfinals

No. 7 Bozeman (6-4) at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. CST

Rural Regional Semifinals

No. 16 Jay (6-4) at No. 1 Blountstown (9-0), Friday 7 p.m. CST, Friday 7 p.m. CST

4A-7A FIT Regional Semifinals

Tate 35, First Coast 14 [Story, photos...]

1A-3A FIT Regional Semifinals

Dunnellon 35, Pensacola High 6

Rural FIT Regional Semifinals

Central 28, Wewahitchka 20

ALABAMA

AISA Semifinals

Escambia Academy 27, Cornerstone Christian 14

AHSAA 4A Second Round

American Christian Academy (7-4) at W.S. Neal (8-3), Friday 7 p.m. CST

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat First Coast 35-14 on Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.