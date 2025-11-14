Tate Aggies Beat First Coast To Advance In Florida Invitational Tourney (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies beat First Coast 35-14 Thursday night to advance to the regional finals of Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT).

For a photo gallery, click here.

*Look for bonus photos with cheerleaders, fans, and more this weekend.

The No. 2 seed Tate Aggies (8-3) will host No. 6 Bartram Trail (4-7) from St. Johns (near Jacksonville) next Thursday night, November 20.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.