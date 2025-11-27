FHP Investigates Serious Collision on Pine Forest Road Near West Roberts

At least one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Pine Forest Road in Cantonment.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Forest Road, just south of West Roberts Road.

One person was transported in serious condition by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating; the Ensley Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.