Escambia Animal Shelter Free Cat And Dog Adoptions Through Tuesday

Through Tuesday, the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will offer a “Home for the Holidays” free pet adoption special for all dogs and cats one year or older.

A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

The adoption fee for pets younger than one year old will be $50 for puppies and $25 for kittens.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.