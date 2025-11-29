David Wayne ” Tootall” Moore, Sr.

Mr. David Wayne ” Tootall” Moore, Sr., who was 61 years old, sadly passed away on November 26, 2025, at his home in Century, Florida. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but grew up in Fort Lauderdale. For the last forty years, he made his home in Century, where he was a cherished part of the community. His life touched many, and he will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.

He enjoyed spending time in the garden, where he found peace and happiness nurturing plants. As a big fan of sports, he proudly cheered for teams like the Miami Dolphins, NWE Chiefs, Century Blackcats, and Indianapolis Colts. When not watching football, he loved catching up on wrestling and Nascar races, and you could find him rooting for his favorite hockey team as well. Family time is precious to him, especially when he gets to watch his granddaughter Morgan cheer. Each moment spent together brings joy and creates cherished memories.

Mr. Moore is preceded in death by his parents, Jacqueline “Jake” and Sarah Ellen Walters Moore; sister, Teresa Glenn Moore.

He is survived by his three sons, David Wayne Moore Jr. (Heather) of Bratt, Florida, Brian (Chelsi) Moore of Century, Florida and Michael (Cheyann) Moore of Monroeville, Alabama; beloved former wife, Dawn Key of Elsanor, Alabama; sister, Nellie Handrop of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; beloved friend, Joseph Key; eleven grandchildren, Jessie Edwards, Faith Collins, Bella Cook, Cameron Moore, Nola Moore, Morgan Moore, Justin Moore, Westin Moore, Lawson Moore and Joseph Moore.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 12:00PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Reverend William Chancery officiating.

Burial will follow at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be David Moore Jr., Brian Moore, Michael Moore, John Handrop, Coty Merchant and Jessie Edwards.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Joseph Key