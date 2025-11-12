Cottage Hill Water Works: Boil Water Notice For Williams Ditch Road

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a boil water notice for 24-625 Williams Ditch Road due to a water main break.

There was a water main break at 230 Williams Ditch Road on Wednesday. Neighboring streets may experience low water pressure. Crews were working as quickly as possible to make the necessary repairs.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water in the area that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact the utility’s office at at (850) 968-5485

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is rescinded.