Betty Jane Powell

Betty Jane Powell, age 91, of Molino, Florida, departed this life on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Betty was born on April 21, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan to William and Frances Johnson. In 1951 she married the love of her life, Roy Powell, and became a military spouse. She took great pride in her role. Together they built a beautiful life. Being stationed in many places throughout their time in the military, she always had a story to tell of her many adventures. She had genuine passion for life.

Betty loved crafting and there wasn’t much she could not do once she put her mind to it. Another hobby she loved was bowling with her league, where she made many close friends over the years. She always had a song and sometimes a dance move ready for any occasion that arose. She will be remembered for her quick-witty personality.

Betty is survived by her three children; Bob Powell (Dian) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Fay Powell (Rick) of Molino, Florida and Betty Lou Horton (Phil) of Oroville, California; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. One brother, Robert Johnson (Doris) of Roseville, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty touched the lives of everyone who knew her and her memory will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends. A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home in Cantonment, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #340. 8890 Ashland Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32534. As Betty was a long-time member of The Women’s Auxiliary.