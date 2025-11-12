Amazing Sight: Northern Lights Over North Escambia Area

North Escambia area residents were treated to a rare sight Tuesday night. The dazzling display of the aurora borealis was visible across the area, especially in more rural locations away from city lights.

The experience, commonly called the northern lights, was caused by an extreme solar storm.

For more reader submitted photo, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos from Bratt (above, by William Reynolds) and Molino (below, by Perry Doggrell),click to enlarge.