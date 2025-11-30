Unborn Child Dies Following Early Morning Crash On Highway 29 In Cantonment

November 30, 2025

An unborn child has died following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:05 a.m. on Highway 29 at Neal Road.

FHP said a white GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a male 17-year-old Molino teen was traveling southbound on Highway 29 approaching, Neal Road as a black Ford F150 pickup driven by a 21-year-old Cantonment woman was traveling northbound. The teen attempted a left turn onto Neal Road. The vehicles collided, with one of the pickups overturning into a ditch.

Three people were entrapped in the vehicles, with firefighters working over an hour to free one of them. The two drivers were seriously injured, with one airlifted to the hospital. A passenger in the Sierra, a 21-year-old male from Magnolia, Texas, was also injured.

FHP said the 21-year-old woman was pregnant and lost her child in the crash.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 