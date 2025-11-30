Unborn Child Dies Following Early Morning Crash On Highway 29 In Cantonment

An unborn child has died following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:05 a.m. on Highway 29 at Neal Road.

FHP said a white GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a male 17-year-old Molino teen was traveling southbound on Highway 29 approaching, Neal Road as a black Ford F150 pickup driven by a 21-year-old Cantonment woman was traveling northbound. The teen attempted a left turn onto Neal Road. The vehicles collided, with one of the pickups overturning into a ditch.

Three people were entrapped in the vehicles, with firefighters working over an hour to free one of them. The two drivers were seriously injured, with one airlifted to the hospital. A passenger in the Sierra, a 21-year-old male from Magnolia, Texas, was also injured.

FHP said the 21-year-old woman was pregnant and lost her child in the crash.

The FHP investigation is continuing.