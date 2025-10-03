Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

October 3, 2025

Here is the Friday night North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

  • Northview at Baker
  • Central at Jay
  • Gulf Breeze at West Florida
  • Pine Forest at Crestview
  • Escambia at Navarre
  • Destin at Pensacola Catholic
  • Washington at Pensacola High (Wahoos Stadium)
  • Pace at Madison County
  • Tate – Bye week
  • Milton – Bye week

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Monroe County
  • Orange Beach at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Satsuma at  W.S. Neal
  • Cottage Hill Christian Academy at T.R. Miller
  • Escambia Academy – Bye week

