Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 3, 2025
Here is the Friday night North Escambia area high school football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Northview at Baker
- Central at Jay
- Gulf Breeze at West Florida
- Pine Forest at Crestview
- Escambia at Navarre
- Destin at Pensacola Catholic
- Washington at Pensacola High (Wahoos Stadium)
- Pace at Madison County
- Tate – Bye week
- Milton – Bye week
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Monroe County
- Orange Beach at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Satsuma at W.S. Neal
- Cottage Hill Christian Academy at T.R. Miller
- Escambia Academy – Bye week
