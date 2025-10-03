Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

Northview at Baker

Central at Jay

Gulf Breeze at West Florida

Pine Forest at Crestview

Escambia at Navarre

Destin at Pensacola Catholic

Washington at Pensacola High (Wahoos Stadium)

Pace at Madison County

Tate – Bye week

Milton – Bye week

ALABAMA