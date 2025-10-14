Tate Aggies Sweep District Quarterfinal Match Over Crestview (With Gallery)

The No. 4 ranked Tate Aggies secured a decisive victory Tuesday night, sweeping the No. 5 Crestview Bulldogs 3-0 in the 6A District 1 quarterfinals at Tate.

The Aggies took control immediately, narrowly clinching the first set 25-23. Building momentum, Tate’s defense tightened in the subsequent sets, winning 25-22 and 25-23 to complete the clean sweep and end Crestview’s season.

The Aggies (20-5, 4-2) will travel to No. 1 ranked Gulf Breeze (22-3, 8-0) at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s semifinals. No. 2 Niceville will also hot No. 6 Navarre ahead of Thursday’s final.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.