Tate Aggies Sweep District Quarterfinal Match Over Crestview (With Gallery)

October 14, 2025

The No. 4 ranked Tate Aggies secured a decisive victory Tuesday night, sweeping the No. 5 Crestview Bulldogs 3-0 in the 6A District 1 quarterfinals at Tate.

The Aggies took control immediately, narrowly clinching the first set 25-23. Building momentum, Tate’s defense tightened in the subsequent sets, winning 25-22 and 25-23 to complete the clean sweep and end Crestview’s season.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Aggies (20-5, 4-2) will travel to No. 1 ranked Gulf Breeze (22-3, 8-0) at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s semifinals. No. 2 Niceville will also hot No. 6 Navarre ahead of Thursday’s final.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 