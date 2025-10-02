Sunny Thursday And Friday, Chance Of Weekend Rain

October 2, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 87.

