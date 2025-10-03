Partly Sunny, Lower 80s For Friday And Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.