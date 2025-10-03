Partly Sunny, Lower 80s For Friday And Saturday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
