Mostly Sunny And Warm Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.