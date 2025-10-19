Luke Graham: Tate FFA Leader With a Servant’s Heart

The Tate High School FFA has been featured on the National FFA website.

The phrase “Living to Serve” is one that FFA members know well. It has been engraved into their minds since they zipped up their blue jackets for the first time. But what does “Living to Serve” look like in action? For Luke Graham, vice president of the J.M. Tate FFA Chapter in Cantonment it looks like serving through action and inspiring others to do the same in the process.

Graham shows that leadership begins with service. Since joining FFA, he has immersed himself in every opportunity to grow, learn and serve by attending conferences, conventions, and competitions. However, what sets Graham apart is how he uses his experiences to give back to others.

Last year, Graham’s chapter competed in the environmental science and natural resources career development event (CDE). The team started from scratch, without study materials. That’s where Graham stepped in. Knowing his chapter needed help, he jumped into action, creating practice exams for his team.

After the prelim, his team advanced to state. Although this was an exciting step in the right direction, Graham wanted to do more to help. He created a course to help his chapter study not only the CDE but also their AP environmental science and biology classes as well. The course included slideshows, quizzes and projects to build skills. “I knew that I had to uplift and assist my fellow members as the state competition was fast approaching,” Graham says. His team went on to place sixth.

Knowing Their Names

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Graham’s service to others. Stepping into his officer role, he remembered how a connection with a past FFA officer during their service encouraged him to continue his experience. So, he made it his goal to make meaningful connections in his chapter. Graham says that something as simple as knowing someone’s name makes it easier to connect with the chapter. His simple acts of friendly conversation make members feel seen and show them they are valued members of the chapter.

“Turtle-y” Awesome Acts of Service

Graham’s acts of service don’t stop within the walls of a classroom — they reach far out into his community. At one of his first events as a senior chapter member, Graham helped clean up trails, install bird houses and repair tortoise habitats at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center. Graham remembers how rewarding it was to help with this project, as it gave him the chance to give back to the place where he made so many great childhood memories on field trips.

Why Does He Live to Serve?

For Graham, “Living to Serve” means being the shoulder you can always lean on. He hopes to inspire new FFA members to pursue their passions while serving others. His actions demonstrate a heart of service, and with three more years left in this organization, his future is certainly bright.

The National FFA feature article about Luke Graham was written by Abbygael Whitehead, vice president of the Dixie Sr. FFA Chapter in Florida.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.