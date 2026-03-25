Tate High Ag Student Completes 54-Hour Custom Fire Pit Build By Hand

Tate High School senior Ian Stinnett recently completed a custom hanging fire pit, finishing the 54-hour project entirely by hand in the school’s agricultural mechanics shop.

While many modern shop projects utilize the Torchmate CNC machine for automated precision, this specific design required manual fabrication. Working under the supervision of Ag Mechanics teacher and FFA advisor Travis Ackerson, Stinnett used a plasma cutter, MIG welder, and angle grinder to cut and join every component.

The project required manual measurements and steady-hand cutting for each piece. Stinnett also had to manually level the pit using a chain system to ensure the finished product hung evenly.

The project highlighted the technical problem-solving and manual craftsmanship taught within the Tate agricultural program, particularly when automated equipment is not an option for a specific build.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.