Walnut Hill Woman Charged For Alleged Facebook Death Threat Over Mutual ‘Baby Daddy’

March 25, 2026

A Walnut Hill woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly posting online threats to kill or cause bodily harm to another woman who shares the same “baby daddy.”

According to a Pensacola Police Department warrant affidavit, officers responded to a harassment complaint on June 17, 2024. The victim reported that 39-year-old Kizzi Sherae Graham had been making threatening posts on Facebook.

On Monday, Graham was arrested on an outstanding warrant, charging her with one felony count of written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $10,000.

Investigators state the dispute began over a social media post involving a mutual “baby daddy.” Graham allegedly posted threats to “drag,” “beat,” and “put hands on” the victim at her place of employment. One post, which remained visible to police, explicitly warned the victim to “be ready” the next time they crossed paths, the affidavit states.

The victim provided screenshots of the messages to law enforcement as evidence.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 