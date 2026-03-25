Northview Chiefs Shut Out The Baker Gators (With Gallery)

Northview 10, Baker 0

The Northview Chiefs shut out the Baker Gators 10-0 on Tuesday night.

Mikayla McAnally started in the circle for the Lady Chiefs, allowing two hits and no runs in four innings, striking out nine and walking just one. Daviona Randolph pitched two shutout innings in relief.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Randolph was a force at the plate, going 3-4 on the night with two RBIs. Riley Brooks, Kylee Langham, and Avery Stucky each added two RBIs for Northview.

It was Teacher Appreciation Night for the Lady Chiefs, as players honored their favorite educators.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.