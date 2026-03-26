Annual GCA & NRYO Spring Livestock Show Is Friday And Saturday

The next generation of agricultural leaders is preparing to step into the spotlight as the Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization (GCA & NRYO) hosts its Annual Spring Livestock Show this weekend.

The event kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. and continues Saturday, at 9 a.m. at the Escambia County 4-H Livestock Facility at 5701 Highway 99 near Molino.

This year’s showcase arrives amid a significant surge in interest. Organizers say the show has nearly doubled in size compared to previous years, a growth they believe reflects an increasing interest among youth in agriculture, livestock management, and hands-on learning experiences.

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of livestock, including hogs, cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits. For the exhibitors, the event is the culmination of months of early mornings and rigorous responsibility. Beyond the technical aspects of agricultural knowledge, organizers say the projects help local youth develop dedication and responsibility as they prepare their animals for judging.

The weekend is more than just a competition; organizers describe it as a “great opportunity for the community to come together and support the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

The festivities will conclude Saturday with a market animal auction. The auction allows community members to directly support the exhibitors, with proceeds designated to help the youth continue their agricultural education and invest in future projects.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers are encouraging families and supporters to attend to celebrate hard work and learn more about the impact of local agriculture.

On Saturday, the event will be concurrently with the annual Blue Jacket Jamboree, which will be ongoing from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m with crafts, a car show, kids zone, egg drop (11 a.m.), and more. Admission is free.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.