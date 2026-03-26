Escambia Woman Gets 27 Years For Fatal Pensacola Beach DUI Crash

A 63-year-old Escambia County woman has been sentenced to 27 years in state prison for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide for a fatal crash on Pensacola Beach that claimed the life of a Texas man in June 2025.

Ann Passman Killough was driving a BMW SUV that rear-ended one of two motorcycles traveling east on Via De Luna Drive near Avenida 19 about 3:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the motorcycle was dragged for almost one block before she stopped.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Frisco, Texas, man, was pronounced deceased on the scene.