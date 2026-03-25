Escambia SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took a barricaded man into custody on Wednesday morning.

ECSO said 34-year-old Seveyon DaQuon Richardson barricaded himself inside a residence at Pace Boulevard and Belmont Street after deputies arrived to serve felony warrants.

Richardson had outstanding warrants for burglary with property damage, multiple counts of criminal mischief, firing a weapon, aggravated battery, a weapons offense, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Richardson has an extensive criminal history, including 10 prior misdemeanor and seven felony convictions, with charges ranging from battery, theft, burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding, drug offenses, and weapon violations, and is facing additional charges related to items found in his possession during the incident.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.