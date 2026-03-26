Time Running Out To Sign Up For Ransom Middle Cheer ‘Egg My Yard’

March 26, 2026

ime is running out to sign up for the Ransom Middle School Cheerleaders Egg My Yard fundraiser.

Order candy-filled eggs to be hidden in your yard on the night before Easter. Additional options include delivery or pick up at Ransom. Deliveries to Nine Mile Road and north only.

Packages:

  • 25 eggs – $20
  • 50 eggs – $35
  • 100 eggs – $50

Ordering closes on March 27, or when sold out. Checks should be payable to Ransom Middle.

To sign up or for more information, click here.

Of note, the Tate High School cheerleaders are not holding an Egg My Yard fundraiser this year.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 