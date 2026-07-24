Century’s Freedom Road Bridge Nears Construction Phase After Escambia County Funds Inspection Contract

The Freedom Road Bridge in Century has been closed for six and one-half years, and the town may finally have the money to replace and reopen it after a vote Thursday night by the Escambia County Commission.

The commission voted to transfer $191,934 in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) from Commissioner Steven Barry’s District 5 Discretionary Funds to the Freedom Road Bridge replacement.

The funds will be used to hire WSP USA, Inc. for Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) Services.

The replacement of the existing Freedom Road Bridge structure will include a new 26-foot-long, single-span structure. Along with the bridge replacement, the Freedom Road project includes utility relocations and associated roadway work to rebuild the roadway after construction. This work includes select clearing and grubbing, new base material, asphalt, guardrail, striping and signage.

In April, the town awarded a $1,612,966.06 construction contract to F&W Construction Company.

The 2023-24 Florida budget included a $1,257,000 Legislative appropriation to replace a town-owned bridge, but the project was delayed by rising construction costs.

Pictured: The Freedom Road bridge in Century, which has been closed for over six and a half years, as seen in April 2026. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured in the lower photos are the conditions that prompted the bridge to be closed six years ago.