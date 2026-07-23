Century Mulls New Ordinance To Allow ‘Backyard Apartments’, Tiny Homes

The Town of Century is moving closer to expanding local housing options following a newly released draft ordinance governing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), which was presented to the town council. The proposal, outlined in a July 20 memorandum from Emerald Coast Regional Council (ECRC) Planner Eric Christianson, comgined direction from the town council across three workshops held in June and July.

The draft ordinance seeks to overhaul Section 90-81 of the town’s Land Development Code, shifting away from the confusing and restrictive “Accessory Apartments” rules toward a modernized framework that supports multigenerational living and increases housing availability while preserving existing neighborhood characters.

The move to consider a new ADU ordinance came after applicants Dewane Thomas and Mary Jo Thomas Clark first requested to place a 14×54 mobile home next to an existing home at 354 Hilltop Road, a lot with a total size of 1.6 acres, and connect the mobile home with a breeze way to the existing 874 square foot primary home.

Proposed ADU Ordinance

Per the town council’s guidance, the proposed ordinance establishes clear, objective standards for property owners looking to add a secondary unit to their land:

Eligible Land Use Categories: ADUs will be permitted on residential properties within four Future Land Use categories: Low Density Residential, Medium Density Residential, Rural Residential, and Mixed Use. The memo notes that the Town Attorney will specifically review the inclusion of Rural Residential and Mixed Use properties, as the town’s Comprehensive Plan lacks the explicit authorization language already present for Low and Medium Density zones.

Strict Unit Limits: Only one ADU is permitted per lot, and it must be built on a lot that features an existing, lawfully established principal dwelling. Legal nonconforming lots are explicitly excluded from eligibility.

Size and Type: Both attached and detached units are allowed. The maximum size of an ADU is strictly capped at a flat 700 square feet of gross floor area, and it cannot exceed the size or height of the primary home.

Separation and Setbacks: Detached ADUs must maintain at least a 10-foot separation from the main house. Setbacks will be measured from the roofline to the property line, requiring a minimum of 5 feet for attached units and 10 feet for detached units. All units must sit to the rear of the principal dwelling and are barred from the front yard.

Mandatory Utility Separation: In line with existing town regulations, all ADUs must feature completely separate water, sewer, and electrical connections and meters. The memo stresses that separate utility infrastructure differentiates an ADU from a simple home addition, while also generating needed tap fee revenue for the town.

Parking and Variances: Property owners must provide one dedicated off-street parking space for the ADU, which can be part of an existing driveway if space allows. To ensure consistency, the ordinance states that no variances, adjustments, or waivers will be permitted to bypass these requirements.

Next Steps

Before the ordinance can be formally brought to a vote in public adoption hearings, the proposal must undergo two critical next steps. First, it will be forwarded to the Town Attorney for formal legal review and advice. Concurrently, the ECRC will prepare an official impact report detailing how the policy shift will affect infrastructure, revenue, and growth across the town.

Town council members will have a final opportunity to review the legal findings and impact data, allowing them to make additional changes before the ordinance is finalized for a public vote.

Pictured top: The Century Town Council considers options after receiving a request to permit an accessory dwelling unit. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.