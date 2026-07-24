Sunny And Hot Through The Weekend
July 24, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
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