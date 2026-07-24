Sunny And Hot Through The Weekend

July 24, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 