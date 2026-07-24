Wahoos Sweep Clingstones In Tense Twin Bill

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos swept a doubleheader against the Columbus Clingstones on Thursday night in a pair of nailbiters, taking game one by a 4-3 final and winning the nightcap in a 1-0 thriller.

In game one, the Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early against Clingstones starter Ian Mejia (L, 0-7) in a three-run first. Brendan Jones hit a leadoff homer, the first for the Blue Wahoos in more than a year, and Ian Lewis Jr. added an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Blue Wahoos starter Eliazar Dishmey allowed only a Jordan Groshans RBI single in 3.0 innings, departing with a 3-1 lead. Jones tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 4-1.

Kade Bragg (W, 7-2) breezed through his first two innings of relief, but ran into trouble in the top of the sixth. The lefty walked back-to-back batters before allowing a pinch-hit RBI single to Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and an RBI double to Matt Scannell. Nigel Belgrave (S, 5) entered with the tying run at third base and the go-ahead run at second, but escaped the jam with the lead intact and worked a flawless seventh to seal the win.

In game two, Colby Shade opened the scoring with a solo homer, the first of his career at Double-A, to give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead in the second inning. That would be all the damage done against Clingstones starter Anderson Pilar (L, 0-2) across 2.0 innings in his return to Pensacola after pitching in relief for the Blue Wahoos in 2024.

Luis Palacios started the nightcap for Pensacola, working 2.2 scoreless innings before allowing a pair of two-out baserunners in the top of the third. Gabe Bierman (W, 2-1) entered, escaped the jam, and ultimately contributed 2.1 perfect innings in relief.

Jack Sellinger (S, 5) worked into a jam in the sixth, hitting a batter and walking another, but stranded both runners in scoring position. The lefty returned for the seventh, and again put two runners aboard, before recording the final three outs for a 1-0 victory and a combined three-hit shutout.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday

by Erik Bremer