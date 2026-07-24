Vinyl, CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks, And More At This Weekend Library Media Sale

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library will hold a two-day Summer Media Sale this weekend.

The sale will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Library, 239 North Spring Street in Pensacola. Admission is free.

The sale will include audiobooks, movies on DVD, music CDs and cassettes, and vinyl records in all genres. There will be a special area for DVD sets of television shows and jigsaw puzzles. Prices will range from $1 to $10.

Cash or credit cards are accepted.