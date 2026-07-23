West Roberts Road Lane Closures Will Extended Beyond Friday Target Date

A $4.6 million West Roberts Road widening and drainage improvement project is continuing.

Work was expected to be complete by this Friday, July 24, on the most recent phase of the project that began June 2 with lane closures between Stallion Road and State Road.

Wednesday afternoon, Escambia County confirmed that the work will be extended past Friday, and the county is waiting on an updated timeline from the contractor.

The widening and drainage improvements are along a 1.75-mile stretch of West Roberts from the Highway 29 intersection west to the southern turn to Sutton Place. The project will widen the roadway to two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with 5-foot-wide shoulders from Pine Forest Road to Highway 29. The roadway from the southern turn to Pine Forest will be resurfaced and striped.

The $4,635,298.30 project being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was awarded to contractor C.W. Roberts, Inc.

Pictured: Lane closures on West Roberts Road at Stallion Road as seen Tuesday evening, July 21. NorthEscambia.com photo.