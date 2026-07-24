Only Woman on Florida’s Death Row Denied New Sentencing Hearing For Escambia Murder

July 24, 2026

Tina Lasonya Brown, the only woman on Florida’s death row, will remain there following a court ruling on the Escambia County case.

The Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Tina Lasonya Brown’s successive post-conviction motion, ending her latest effort to receive a new sentencing hearing.

Brown was tried and convicted in 2012 by Assistant State Attorney Bridgette M. Jensen for first-degree murder in the brutal March 2010 killing of 19-year-old Audreanna Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was stunned with a taser, beaten, and then set on fire in an Ensley field. She managed to walk nearly a third of a mile to seek help but died two weeks later from her injuries.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 