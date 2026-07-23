Texas Women Charged In Escambia County Retail Theft Spree

A Texas duo’s Florida vacation took a sudden detour straight to the county jail following an alleged multi-store shoplifting spree on Wednesday.

Kimberly Nichole Brown, 26, and Mercedes Lasha Bingham, 25, both of Houston, Texas, were arrested by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with felony retail theft and possession of marijuana.

Patrol deputies and a license plate reader located their rental vehicle near Highway 29 and Brent Lane.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, and the stealing spree came to an immediate end.

“Pro tip: If you’re visiting Escambia County, leave with sunscreen and souvenirs, not felony charges,” the ECSO noted in a public statement following the arrests.

Both women were booked into the Escambia County Jail with bonds set at $3,000 each.