Molino Utilities Issues Boil Water Notice For Portion Of Highway 95A

Molino Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice is in effect for a portion of Highway 95A between Schaag Road and Cedartown Road.

Crews were working Wednesday afternoon to restore water service following a water main break.

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible.

Residents within the area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.