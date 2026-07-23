FDLE Arrests Escambia Man For Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

July 23, 2026

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested an Escambia County man for child sexual abuse materials.

Robert Demarcus King II, 35, is facing 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), all second degree felonies, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, a third degree felony. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

In June 2026, agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 1,500 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Agents traced the associated IP address to King’s residence and identified King as the user of the account.

Agents conducted a residential search warrant at King’s address and seized multiple electronic devices, which were previewed on scene. King was confirmed as the owner of the suspect account, having used a mobile messaging app to obtain the files. Some of those files depicted female children as young as toddlers being sexually abused.

King was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $240,000.

FDLE’s Special Operations Team, the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the search warrant.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 