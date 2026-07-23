Suspect Drowns In River After Fleeing From Santa Rosa Deputies

A search for a wanted suspect ended tragically when he drowned in the Blackwater River, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began on the evening of Tuesday, July 21, when deputies attempted to serve multiple felony arrest warrants in the 6800 block of Pat Brown Road off Munson Highway. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jeffery Royce Day Jr, fled from deputies on foot and entered the Blackwater River. Law enforcement personnel witnessed Day swimming away before losing sight of him.

An extensive, multi-agency search was immediately launched Tuesday night. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Skyline Fire Rescue, and the Milton Fire Department assisted in the initial search but were unable to locate him.

Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning, with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Marine Dive Unit joining the operation. At approximately 11:30 a.m., divers located Day’s body in the river.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation into the death.

According to authorities, the felony warrants that deputies were attempting to serve on Day included violation of probation for willful fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and grand theft of property valued between $750 and $5,000.