ECOS Seeking Teen Last Seen At Milestone Park

March 26, 2026

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was searching early Thursday morning for a missing endangered teen lass seen at Milestone.

Adrian Zane Robertson, 14, was last seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday near the basketball courts at Milestone Park on Nine Mile Road.

He was wearing a dark blue zip-up jacket, light blue shorts with stripes, and red tennis shoes. He is 6 feet tall, has black hair, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 