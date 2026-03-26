ECOS Seeking Teen Last Seen At Milestone Park

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was searching early Thursday morning for a missing endangered teen lass seen at Milestone.

Adrian Zane Robertson, 14, was last seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday near the basketball courts at Milestone Park on Nine Mile Road.

He was wearing a dark blue zip-up jacket, light blue shorts with stripes, and red tennis shoes. He is 6 feet tall, has black hair, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.