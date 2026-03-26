Freshmen Baseball: WFHS Defeats Tate

West Florida 5, Tate 1 (Freshmen) The West Florida High School Freshmen Jaguars defeated the Tate Aggies 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Goins earned the win for West Florida Freshmen, giving up one hit on one unearned run in six innings, walking three and striking out eight. Brayden Luciano took the loss for Tate, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings, walking two and striking out one.

Goins, Carson Howell, and Griffin King each had two hits for the Jaguar freshmen. Goins and Chase Gilmore each recorded one RBI.

Jackson Turner went 1–2 with one RBI for the Freshmen Aggies.