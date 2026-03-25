Escambia Sheriff Faces Tough Questioning In Molino

March 25, 2026

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons faced some really tough questioning in Tuesday evening in Molino.

“Do you have to eat a specific meal?”

“Do you have other sheriff friends?”

“Do villains name themselves or do you name them?”

Those were just a few of the questions Simmons said he was asked by BSA Troop and Pack 430 at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Molino. Simmons helped the scouts earn their Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge, which required them to interview an elected official. The sheriff said the questions were among the most interesting he’s received.

“It is always refreshing to spend some time with a group of future leaders that are this engaged and eager to learn,” Simmons said.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 