Community Rallies To Support Injured Father Of Three; Here’s How To Help

March 2 was a day that turned the world upside down for RJ Bilbro and his wife Maegan of Molino.

RJ, the proud father of two young children with a third on the way, was at work as a roll-off dumpster truck driver for a private company at Escambia County’s Palafox Transfer Station when he was critically injured. He’s still in the hospital in Birmingham with injuries that will impact him for the rest of his life. He’s undergone multiple surgeries, almost every day since the accident.

“He’s improving a little more every day and continuing to make steady progress. We’re taking things one day at a time,” Maegan said Wednesday. “While there’s no exact release date yet, we’re hopeful he’s moving in the right direction.”

Maegan stepped away from work to be by RJ’s side in Birmingham. Maegan has not left his side, spending every night sleeping in a reclining chair in his hospital room so she can be there for him every moment.

With two boys, ages 2 and 4 at home with their grandparents, and baby girl Rylee due in late August, it’s been financially tough for the family.

A community diaper and wipes drive and a GoFundMe was created to benefit the family.

“The donations mean everything to our family right now. They help ease the financial stress so we can focus on his recovery and being together through this,” Maegan said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity; it truly makes a difference.”

Diapers and wipes to help them prepare for the new baby can be dropped off at the front counter at Back to the Rack Thrift Store at 433 South Highway 29 in Cantonment, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. (just tell them it’s for the Bilbros) or CrossFaith Church at 5701 Highway 29, on Sundays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. (look for the donation box).

To view and donate to the GoFundMe, click here.