Warm and Sunny Finish To The Work Week

March 26, 2026

High pressure will dominate the region over the next few days, bringing a warm and mostly sunny end to the work week with highs climbing into the mid-80s. A dry cold front is expected to move through Friday night, ushering in a noticeably cooler and breezier weekend with clear skies. Pleasant, spring-like conditions continue into early next week as temperatures gradually trend back toward the 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 