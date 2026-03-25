Escambia Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Fatal Pedestrian Crash

March 25, 2026

A 20-year-old Escambia County woman was charged with DUI manslaughter for allegedly hitting and killing a 51-year-old Pensacola woman along Lillian Highway on Sunday night.

The victim, identified by family as Sharon Woolfolk, was pushing an e-bike along the paved apron of Lillian Highway around 2:45 a.m. when she was hit by a sedan driven by Summer Leigh Townsend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Townsend fled the scene heading east on Lillian Highway before turning around and heading west, but she was later located and arrested.

She was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death, driving with a suspended license causing death, and failing to maintain a single lane.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 