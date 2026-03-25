Three Federally Indicted In Stolen Identity, Bank Fraud Ring

Three Escambia County residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury in an alleged stolen identity and bank fraud ring.

Donny Bernard Ross, 49, Elizabeth Ann Rogers, 39, and Vontavius Jamaal Bradley, 23, face charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, use of a false passport, and aggravated identity theft.

All three defendants appeared for their arraignment in federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho in Pensacola. A jury trial is scheduled for May 4, 2026, before United States District Court Judge M. Casey Rodgers.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment on the conspiracy to commit bank fraud count; up to 10 years’ imprisonment on the use of a false passport count; and a mandatory two years’ imprisonment consecutive to any other sentence on the aggravated identity theft count.

The case was a joint investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.