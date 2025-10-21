Low 80s Tuesday, Tuesday Night Back In The 50s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.