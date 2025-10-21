Low 80s Tuesday, Tuesday Night Back In The 50s

October 21, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 