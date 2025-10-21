Low 80s Tuesday, Tuesday Night Back In The 50s
October 21, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
