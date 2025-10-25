I-65 Wreck Claims Life Of Woman Near Atmore, Shuts Down The Interstate

A Saraland woman was killed in a crash early Friday morning on I-65 just north of Atmore.

Alabama State Troopers said that 74-year-old Victoria B. Rodgers was fatally injured when the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan she was driving was struck by a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 61-year-old Henry L. Howard of Montgomery. After the initial impact, the Volkswagen left the roadway, struck a cable barrier, and overturned. Rodgers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred about three miles north of the Atmore exit about 5 a.m. and shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.