High School Football Scoreboard
October 4, 2025
Here are Friday night high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Baker 22, Northview 19 [Story, photos...]
- Jay 47, Central 7
- West Florida 35, West Florida 6
- Crestview 33, Pine Forest 8
- Escambia 29, Navarre 19
- Destin at Pensacola Catholic 49, Crestview 0
- Washington 30 Pensacola High 20
- Pace 20, Madison County 18
- Tate – Bye week
- Milton – Bye week
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 40, Monroe County 8
- Orange Beach 29, Escambia County (Atmore) 22
- W.S. Neal 55, Satsuma 19
- Cottage Hill Christian Academy 28, T.R. Miller 14
- Escambia Academy – Bye week
Pictured: Northview’s Caleb Levins gains yardage for the Chiefs Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
