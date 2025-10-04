High School Football Scoreboard

October 4, 2025

Here are Friday night high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Baker 22, Northview 19 [Story, photos...]
  • Jay 47, Central 7
  • West Florida 35, West Florida 6
  • Crestview 33, Pine Forest 8
  • Escambia 29,  Navarre 19
  • Destin at Pensacola Catholic 49, Crestview 0
  • Washington 30 Pensacola High 20
  • Pace 20,  Madison County 18
  • Tate – Bye week
  • Milton – Bye week

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 40, Monroe County 8
  • Orange Beach 29, Escambia County (Atmore) 22
  • W.S. Neal 55, Satsuma 19
  • Cottage Hill Christian Academy 28, T.R. Miller 14
  • Escambia Academy – Bye week

Pictured: Northview’s Caleb Levins gains yardage for the Chiefs Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

