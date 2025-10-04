High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Baker 22, Northview 19 [Story, photos...]

Jay 47, Central 7

West Florida 35, West Florida 6

Crestview 33, Pine Forest 8

Escambia 29, Navarre 19

Destin at Pensacola Catholic 49, Crestview 0

Washington 30 Pensacola High 20

Pace 20, Madison County 18

Tate – Bye week

Milton – Bye week

ALABAMA

Flomaton 40, Monroe County 8

Orange Beach 29, Escambia County (Atmore) 22

W.S. Neal 55, Satsuma 19

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 28, T.R. Miller 14

Escambia Academy – Bye week

Pictured: Northview’s Caleb Levins gains yardage for the Chiefs Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.