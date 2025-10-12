Free Cantonment, Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Set For Wednesday

A neighborhood cleanup for residents in Cantonment and Farm Hill are will take place Wednesday, October 15. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Items for pickup should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected. (Click map above to enlarge.)

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Yard debris (tree cuttings, branches, etc.)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

For questions,contact Escambia County Neighborhood and Human Services at (850) 595-3130.

Since 2016, more than 7,435 tons (16,393,574 pounds) of waste have been disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. During neighborhood cleanups, crew members and volunteers visit different neighborhoods in the county to remove a variety of debris and waste free of charge.