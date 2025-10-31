Florida Corrections, Local Law Enforcement Checking In On Sex Offenders For Halloween

October 31, 2025

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) continues its annual efforts to protect Florida’s communities by conducting statewide compliance checks on sex offenders under felony supervision during the Halloween season. In partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies, FDC Probation Officers inspect residences to ensure individuals under supervision adhere to court-ordered restrictions and do not participate in Halloween-related activities.

“In the days leading up to and during Halloween, our Probation Officers, alongside law enforcement partners, work diligently to protect children and families. We commend their continued dedication to keeping Florida safe.” said said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon.

This critical initiative involves more than 5,000 home inspections statewide, verifying that sex offenders under supervision are not engaging in prohibited behaviors or posing any risk to the community. Officers ensure strict compliance with supervision conditions, which prohibit participation in Halloween activities such as distributing candy, displaying decorations, or interacting with children.

FDC said sex offenders under supervision must comply with all holiday-specific restrictions, including:

No distribution of candy or treats.
Turning off porch lights and closing blinds.
No exterior decorations.
Not answering the door to trick-or-treaters.
No costumes, masks, or attendance at Halloween events.

Those found in violation of supervision terms face immediate arrest and probation revocation.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 